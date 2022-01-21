Gas Fired Boilers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Gas Fired Boilers Market
A boiler is an enclosed vessel in which water is heated and circulated, either as hot water, steam, or superheated steam for the purpose of heating, powering, and/or producing electricity.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gas Fired Boilers in global, including the following market information:
Global Gas Fired Boilers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Gas Fired Boilers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Gas Fired Boilers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gas Fired Boilers market was valued at 12130 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 16720 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
1-5 MW Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Gas Fired Boilers include Viessmann, WOOD, Forbes Marshall, Babcock & Wilcox, Miura, Rentech Boiler, Fulton, Hurst Boiler & Welding Company, Inc. and Ferroli, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Gas Fired Boilers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gas Fired Boilers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Gas Fired Boilers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 1-5 MW
- 5-10 MW
- 11-25 MW
- >25 MW
Global Gas Fired Boilers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Gas Fired Boilers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial
- Industrial
Global Gas Fired Boilers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Gas Fired Boilers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Gas Fired Boilers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Gas Fired Boilers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Gas Fired Boilers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Gas Fired Boilers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Viessmann
- WOOD
- Forbes Marshall
- Babcock & Wilcox
- Miura
- Rentech Boiler
- Fulton
- Hurst Boiler & Welding Company, Inc.
- Ferroli
- Hoval
- Parker Boiler
- Fondital
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gas Fired Boilers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gas Fired Boilers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gas Fired Boilers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gas Fired Boilers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Gas Fired Boilers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gas Fired Boilers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gas Fired Boilers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gas Fired Boilers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gas Fired Boilers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Gas Fired Boilers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Gas Fired Boilers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gas Fired Boilers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Gas Fired Boilers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gas Fired Boilers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gas Fired Boilers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gas Fired Boilers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
