Parking Meter Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Parking meter is a device used for collecting revenue in exchange for parking a vehicle at a particular place for limited time.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Parking Meter in global, including the following market information:

Global Parking Meter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Parking Meter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Parking Meter companies in 2021 (%)

The global Parking Meter market was valued at 5611.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8295.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Parking Meter (Single Space) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Parking Meter include FLOWBIRD, POM Inc., Hectronic, Kinouwell Tech, IEM, METRIC Group Ltd, J.J. MacKay Canada Limited, IPS Group, Inc. and Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Parking Meter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Parking Meter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Parking Meter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Parking Meter (Single Space)

Parking Kiosks (Multi Space)

Global Parking Meter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Parking Meter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Government Institutions

Hospitals

Parks

Transit Systems

Malls & Stadiums

Other

Global Parking Meter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Parking Meter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Parking Meter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Parking Meter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Parking Meter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Parking Meter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

FLOWBIRD

POM Inc.

Hectronic

Kinouwell Tech

IEM

METRIC Group Ltd

J.J. MacKay Canada Limited

IPS Group, Inc.

Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology

Ventek International

Parking BOXX

CivicSmart, Inc.

LocoMobi Inc

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Parking Meter Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Parking Meter Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Parking Meter Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Parking Meter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Parking Meter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Parking Meter Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Parking Meter Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Parking Meter Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Parking Meter Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Parking Meter Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Parking Meter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Parking Meter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Parking Meter Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Parking Meter Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Parking Meter Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Parking Meter Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Parking Meter Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Parking Meter (Single Space)

