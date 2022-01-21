Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market
A microchannel plate (MCP) is essentially a fast high-gain amplifier for electrons, having many parallel spatial channels for use in imaging applications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Micro-channel Plate (MCP) in global, including the following market information:
Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Micro-channel Plate (MCP) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) market was valued at 96 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 172.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Circular MCP Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Micro-channel Plate (MCP) include Hamamatsu Photonics, PHOTONIS, Incom, Baspik, North Night Vision, Tectra GmbH and Topag, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Micro-channel Plate (MCP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Circular MCP
- Rectangular MCP
- Other
Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Night Vision Devices
- Experimental Physics
- Medical Diagnosis
- Other
Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Micro-channel Plate (MCP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Micro-channel Plate (MCP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Micro-channel Plate (MCP) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Micro-channel Plate (MCP) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Hamamatsu Photonics
- PHOTONIS
- Incom
- Baspik
- North Night Vision
- Tectra GmbH
- Topag
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Companies
