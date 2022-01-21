CVD Silicon Carbide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
CVD Silicon Carbide Market
CVD silicon carbide is a kind of silicon carbide material produced by chemical vapor deposition (CVD) process. The unique combination of outstanding thermal, electrical, and chemical properties of the CVD silicon carbide material makes it ideal for applications in the semiconductor industry that require high-performance materials.
This report contains market size and forecasts of CVD Silicon Carbide in global, including the following market information:
Global CVD Silicon Carbide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global CVD Silicon Carbide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five CVD Silicon Carbide companies in 2021 (%)
The global CVD Silicon Carbide market was valued at 416.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 651.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
High Resistivity Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of CVD Silicon Carbide include Tokai Carbon, Morgan Advanced Materials, Ferrotec, CoorsTek, AGC, SKC Solmics, Sgl Carbon, Toyo Tanso and Mersen. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the CVD Silicon Carbide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global CVD Silicon Carbide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global CVD Silicon Carbide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- High Resistivity Grade
- Middle Resistivity Grade
- Low Resistivity Grade
Global CVD Silicon Carbide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global CVD Silicon Carbide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Rapid Thermal Process Components
- Plasma Etch Components
- Susceptors & Dummy Wafer
- LED Wafer Carriers & Cover Plates
- Others
Global CVD Silicon Carbide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global CVD Silicon Carbide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies CVD Silicon Carbide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies CVD Silicon Carbide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies CVD Silicon Carbide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies CVD Silicon Carbide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Tokai Carbon
- Morgan Advanced Materials
- Ferrotec
- CoorsTek
- AGC
- SKC Solmics
- Sgl Carbon
- Toyo Tanso
- Mersen
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 CVD Silicon Carbide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global CVD Silicon Carbide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global CVD Silicon Carbide Overall Market Size
2.1 Global CVD Silicon Carbide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global CVD Silicon Carbide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global CVD Silicon Carbide Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top CVD Silicon Carbide Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global CVD Silicon Carbide Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global CVD Silicon Carbide Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global CVD Silicon Carbide Sales by Companies
3.5 Global CVD Silicon Carbide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 CVD Silicon Carbide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers CVD Silicon Carbide Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 CVD Silicon Carbide Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 CVD Silicon Carbide Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 CVD Silicon Carbide Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
