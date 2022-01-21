CVD Silicon Carbide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

CVD silicon carbide is a kind of silicon carbide material produced by chemical vapor deposition (CVD) process. The unique combination of outstanding thermal, electrical, and chemical properties of the CVD silicon carbide material makes it ideal for applications in the semiconductor industry that require high-performance materials.

This report contains market size and forecasts of CVD Silicon Carbide in global, including the following market information:

Global CVD Silicon Carbide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global CVD Silicon Carbide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five CVD Silicon Carbide companies in 2021 (%)

The global CVD Silicon Carbide market was valued at 416.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 651.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High Resistivity Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of CVD Silicon Carbide include Tokai Carbon, Morgan Advanced Materials, Ferrotec, CoorsTek, AGC, SKC Solmics, Sgl Carbon, Toyo Tanso and Mersen. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the CVD Silicon Carbide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global CVD Silicon Carbide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global CVD Silicon Carbide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High Resistivity Grade

Middle Resistivity Grade

Low Resistivity Grade

Global CVD Silicon Carbide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global CVD Silicon Carbide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Rapid Thermal Process Components

Plasma Etch Components

Susceptors & Dummy Wafer

LED Wafer Carriers & Cover Plates

Others

Global CVD Silicon Carbide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global CVD Silicon Carbide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies CVD Silicon Carbide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies CVD Silicon Carbide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies CVD Silicon Carbide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies CVD Silicon Carbide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tokai Carbon

Morgan Advanced Materials

Ferrotec

CoorsTek

AGC

SKC Solmics

Sgl Carbon

Toyo Tanso

Mersen

