Quartz Kitchen Countertops Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Quartz counters are made from either a natural slab that has been polished or engineered quartz composite.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Quartz Kitchen Countertops in global, including the following market information:

Global Quartz Kitchen Countertops Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Quartz Kitchen Countertops Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sq.m)

Global top five Quartz Kitchen Countertops companies in 2021 (%)

The global Quartz Kitchen Countertops market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Press Molding Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Quartz Kitchen Countertops include Cosentino Group, Caesarstone, Hanwha L&C, Compac, Vicostone, DuPont, LG Hausys, Cambria and Santa Margherita, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Quartz Kitchen Countertops manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Quartz Kitchen Countertops Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global Quartz Kitchen Countertops Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Press Molding
  • Casting Molding

Global Quartz Kitchen Countertops Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global Quartz Kitchen Countertops Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Residential
  • Commercial

Global Quartz Kitchen Countertops Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global Quartz Kitchen Countertops Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Quartz Kitchen Countertops revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Quartz Kitchen Countertops revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Quartz Kitchen Countertops sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sq.m)
  • Key companies Quartz Kitchen Countertops sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Cosentino Group
  • Caesarstone
  • Hanwha L&C
  • Compac
  • Vicostone
  • DuPont
  • LG Hausys
  • Cambria
  • Santa Margherita
  • Quartz Master
  • SEIEFFE
  • Quarella
  • Samsung Radianz
  • Technistone
  • QuartzForm
  • CR Lawrence
  • Quarella
  • Stone Italiana
  • Granitifiandre
  • Equs
  • Diresco
  • Belenco
  • QuantumQuartz
  • Pental
  • Sage Surfaces (Allen+Roth)
  • Zhongxun
  • Sinostone
  • Bitto(Dongguan)
  • OVERLAND
  • UVIISTONE

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Quartz Kitchen Countertops Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Quartz Kitchen Countertops Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Quartz Kitchen Countertops Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Quartz Kitchen Countertops Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Quartz Kitchen Countertops Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Quartz Kitchen Countertops Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Quartz Kitchen Countertops Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Quartz Kitchen Countertops Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Quartz Kitchen Countertops Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Quartz Kitchen Countertops Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Quartz Kitchen Countertops Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Quartz Kitchen Countertops Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Quartz Kitchen Countertops Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Quartz Kitchen Countertops Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Quartz Kitchen Countertops Companies

