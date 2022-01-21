Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market
Artificial intelligence (AI) is a result of software that tries to create a decision mechanism similar to human brain’s decision mechanism.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security in Global, including the following market information:
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security market was valued at 15010 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 72270 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Machine Learning Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security include BAE Systems, Cisco, Fortinet, FireEye, Check Point, IBM, RSA Security, Symantec and Juniper Network and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Machine Learning
- Natural Language Processing
- Other
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- BFSI
- Government
- IT & Telecom
- Healthcare
- Aerospace and Defense
- Other
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BAE Systems
- Cisco
- Fortinet
- FireEye
- Check Point
- IBM
- RSA Security
- Symantec
- Juniper Network
- Palo Alto Networks
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Product Type
