Insurance Brokers Tools Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Insurance brokers tools are software used to help insurance brokers manage their business and improve their work performance, these tools can provide capabilities of CRM, marketing, rating and management software to help brokers enhance relationships with customers, clients, and prospects.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Insurance Brokers Tools in Global, including the following market information:
Global Insurance Brokers Tools Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Insurance Brokers Tools market was valued at 1382 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2330.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Insurance Brokers Tools include Vertafore, Applied Systems, EZLynx, ACS, ITC, HawkSoft, Sapiens, Zywave and Xdimensional Tech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Insurance Brokers Tools companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Insurance Brokers Tools Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Insurance Brokers Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cloud-Based
- On-Premise
Global Insurance Brokers Tools Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Insurance Brokers Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Small Business (1-10 users)
- Medium-sized Business (11-50 users)
- Large Business (50+ users)
Global Insurance Brokers Tools Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Insurance Brokers Tools Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Insurance Brokers Tools revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Insurance Brokers Tools revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Vertafore
- Applied Systems
- EZLynx
- ACS
- ITC
- HawkSoft
- Sapiens
- Zywave
- Xdimensional Tech
- Agency Matrix
- Jenesis Software
- AgencyBloc
- AllClients
- Impowersoft
- NextAgency
- Buckhill
- InsuredHQ
- Zhilian Software
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Insurance Brokers Tools Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Insurance Brokers Tools Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Insurance Brokers Tools Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Insurance Brokers Tools Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Insurance Brokers Tools Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Insurance Brokers Tools Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Insurance Brokers Tools Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Insurance Brokers Tools Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Insurance Brokers Tools Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Insurance Brokers Tools Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insurance Brokers Tools Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Insurance Brokers Tools Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insurance Brokers Tools Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
