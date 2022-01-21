AC Servomotors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A servo motor is a rotary actuator that allows for precise control of angular position.

This report contains market size and forecasts of AC Servomotors in global, including the following market information:

Global AC Servomotors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global AC Servomotors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five AC Servomotors companies in 2021 (%)

The global AC Servomotors market was valued at 8142.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10320 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Less than 2KW Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of AC Servomotors include Yaskawa, Mitsubishi, Fanuc, Siemens, Rockwell, ABB, Rexroth (Bosch), Panasonic and Nidec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the AC Servomotors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global AC Servomotors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global AC Servomotors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Less than 2KW

2KW-5KW

More than 5KW

Global AC Servomotors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global AC Servomotors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Machine Tools

Packaging Applications

Textile

Electronic Equipment

Other

Global AC Servomotors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global AC Servomotors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies AC Servomotors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies AC Servomotors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies AC Servomotors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies AC Servomotors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Yaskawa

Mitsubishi

Fanuc

Siemens

Rockwell

ABB

Rexroth (Bosch)

Panasonic

Nidec

Delta

SANYO DENKI

Teco

Schneider

Moog

Oriental Motor

Parker Hannifin

HNC

Kollmorgen

Lenze

Toshiba

Beckhoff

GSK

Inovance

LS Mecapion

Infranor

Tamagawa

LTI Motion

