Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A single-wall carbon nanotube (SWCNTs) is just like a regular straw. It has only one layer, or wall. Singled-walled carbon nanotubes are graphene sheets wrapped into tubes, and are typically made up of various sizes and with different amounts of twist (also known as chiralities).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes in global, including the following market information:

Global Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)

Global top five Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes market was valued at 111.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 180.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Above 80% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes include OCSiAl, Raymor, Thomas Swan, Meijo Nano Carbon Co. Ltd., Zeon Nano Technology Co. Ltd., Nano-C, Inc, Chasm Advanced Materials and Timesnano, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market, by Purity, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market Segment Percentages, by Purity, 2021 (%)

Above 80%

Above 90%

Above 95%

Others

Global Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Energy (cathode/anodes)

Elastomers (tyres and industrial rubbers)

Composites

Coatings

Others

Global Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)

Key companies Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

OCSiAl

Raymor

Thomas Swan

Meijo Nano Carbon Co. Ltd.

Zeon Nano Technology Co. Ltd.

Nano-C, Inc

Chasm Advanced Materials

Timesnano

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Purity

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Players in Global Market

