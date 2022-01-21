Aluminum Building Profiles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Aluminum Building Profiles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Door Profiles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Building Profiles include Sapa Group (Technal), Fletcher, LIXIL, Kimsen, Xingfa, SCHUCO, YKK, Tacheng and COZYDOOR. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aluminum Building Profiles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminum Building Profiles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aluminum Building Profiles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Door Profiles
- Window Profiles
Global Aluminum Building Profiles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aluminum Building Profiles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential Using
- Commercial Building Using
Global Aluminum Building Profiles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aluminum Building Profiles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Aluminum Building Profiles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Aluminum Building Profiles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Aluminum Building Profiles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Aluminum Building Profiles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Sapa Group (Technal)
- Fletcher
- LIXIL
- Kimsen
- Xingfa
- SCHUCO
- YKK
- Tacheng
- COZYDOOR
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminum Building Profiles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aluminum Building Profiles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aluminum Building Profiles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aluminum Building Profiles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aluminum Building Profiles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aluminum Building Profiles Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminum Building Profiles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aluminum Building Profiles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aluminum Building Profiles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aluminum Building Profiles Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aluminum Building Profiles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Building Profiles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminum Building Profiles Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Building Profiles Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminum Building Profiles Companies
