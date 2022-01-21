Acesulfame Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Acesulfame market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Acesulfame include Niutang Chemical, HYET Sweet, Cargill, Incorporated, Ajinomoto, Hermes Sweetener, Ingredion Incorporated, The NutraSweet Company and Foodchem International Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Acesulfame manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acesulfame Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acesulfame Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Feed Grade

Global Acesulfame Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acesulfame Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and beverage industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Feed

Cosmetics

Others

Global Acesulfame Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acesulfame Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Acesulfame revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Acesulfame revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Acesulfame sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Acesulfame sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Niutang Chemical

HYET Sweet

Cargill

Incorporated

Ajinomoto

Hermes Sweetener

Ingredion Incorporated

The NutraSweet Company

Foodchem International Corporation

Yamei aspartame

Jishan Group

Guanghui Biotechnology

Sinosweet

Nutrasweet

Daesang

Huaxing

