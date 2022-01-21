Acesulfame Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Acesulfame market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Acesulfame include Niutang Chemical, HYET Sweet, Cargill, Incorporated, Ajinomoto, Hermes Sweetener, Ingredion Incorporated, The NutraSweet Company and Foodchem International Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Acesulfame manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Acesulfame Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Acesulfame Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Food Grade
- Pharmaceutical Grade
- Feed Grade
Global Acesulfame Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Acesulfame Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food and beverage industry
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Feed
- Cosmetics
- Others
Global Acesulfame Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Acesulfame Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Acesulfame revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Acesulfame revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Acesulfame sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Acesulfame sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Niutang Chemical
- HYET Sweet
- Cargill
- Incorporated
- Ajinomoto
- Hermes Sweetener
- Ingredion Incorporated
- The NutraSweet Company
- Foodchem International Corporation
- Yamei aspartame
- Jishan Group
- Guanghui Biotechnology
- Sinosweet
- Nutrasweet
- Daesang
- Huaxing
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Acesulfame Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Acesulfame Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Acesulfame Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Acesulfame Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Acesulfame Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Acesulfame Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Acesulfame Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Acesulfame Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Acesulfame Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Acesulfame Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Acesulfame Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acesulfame Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Acesulfame Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acesulfame Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acesulfame Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acesulfame Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Acesulfame Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Food Grade
4.1.3 Pharmaceutical Grade
4.1.4 Feed Grade
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/