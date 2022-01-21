Antitranspirant Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Antitranspirant market was valued at 325.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 448.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Film-forming Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Antitranspirant include Miller Chemical & Fertilizer, Wilt-Pruf Products, PBI-Gordon Corporation, Yates, Wilbur-Ellis, Bonide, ADAMA, AGROBEST AUSTRALIA and Sumi Agro, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Antitranspirant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Antitranspirant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Antitranspirant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Film-forming Type

Metabolic Inhibitors Type

Other

Global Antitranspirant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Antitranspirant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Garden, Turf & Ornamental

Crops

Other

Global Antitranspirant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Antitranspirant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Antitranspirant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Antitranspirant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Antitranspirant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Antitranspirant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Miller Chemical & Fertilizer

Wilt-Pruf Products

PBI-Gordon Corporation

Yates

Wilbur-Ellis

Bonide

ADAMA

AGROBEST AUSTRALIA

Sumi Agro

Coastal AgroBusiness

Aquatrols

Beijing Shenlanlin

Shanghai Zhilv

Zhengzhou Love Parker Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Antitranspirant Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Antitranspirant Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Antitranspirant Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Antitranspirant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Antitranspirant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Antitranspirant Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Antitranspirant Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Antitranspirant Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Antitranspirant Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Antitranspirant Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Antitranspirant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Antitranspirant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Antitranspirant Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antitranspirant Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Antitranspirant Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antitranspirant Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Antitranspirant Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

