Body Armor Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Body Armor Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metals & Alloys Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Body Armor Materials include Du Pont, Tata, 3M, Honeywell, BaoTi, ATI Metals, FSSS, DSM and Alcoa Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Body Armor Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Body Armor Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Body Armor Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metals & Alloys

Ceramics

Composites Fiber

Others

Global Body Armor Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Body Armor Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Civilian Armor

Military Armor

Global Body Armor Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Body Armor Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Body Armor Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Body Armor Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Body Armor Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Body Armor Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Du Pont

Tata

3M

Honeywell

BaoTi

ATI Metals

FSSS

DSM

Alcoa Corporation

Saint-Gobain

Saab AB

Carpenter Technology

Cerco Corp

AGY Holding

Ceramtec

JPS Composite Materials

Coorstek?

Leeco Steel

Waco Composites

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Body Armor Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Body Armor Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Body Armor Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Body Armor Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Body Armor Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Body Armor Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Body Armor Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Body Armor Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Body Armor Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Body Armor Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Body Armor Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Body Armor Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Body Armor Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Body Armor Materials Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Body Armor Materials Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Body Armor Materials Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

