Static Control Flooring Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Static Control Flooring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ceramic Static Control Flooring Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Static Control Flooring include Mohawk Group, Armstrong, Gerflor, LG Hausys, Tarkett, Staticworx, Flowcrete, Julie Industries and Altro, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Static Control Flooring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Static Control Flooring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Static Control Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Ceramic Static Control Flooring
- PVC Static Control Flooring
- Steel Static Control Flooring
- Aluminum Alloy Static Control Flooring
- Calcium Sulfate Static Control Flooring
- Others
Global Static Control Flooring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Static Control Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Computer Training Rooms
- Data Warehousing
- Clean Room
- Electronics Manufacturing
- Others
Global Static Control Flooring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Static Control Flooring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Static Control Flooring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Static Control Flooring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Static Control Flooring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
- Key companies Static Control Flooring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Mohawk Group
- Armstrong
- Gerflor
- LG Hausys
- Tarkett
- Staticworx
- Flowcrete
- Julie Industries
- Altro
- Ecotile
- RMG Polyvinyl
- Formica
- Silikal
- Huatong
- Huaji
- Huili
- Tkflor
- Shenyang Aircraft
- Xiangli Floor
- Kehua
- Changzhou Chenxing
- Youlian
- Jiachen
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Static Control Flooring Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Static Control Flooring Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Static Control Flooring Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Static Control Flooring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Static Control Flooring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Static Control Flooring Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Static Control Flooring Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Static Control Flooring Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Static Control Flooring Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Static Control Flooring Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Static Control Flooring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Static Control Flooring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Static Control Flooring Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Static Control Flooring Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Static Control Flooring Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Static Control Flooring Companies
4 Sights by Product
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/