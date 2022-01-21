News

Concrete Additive Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Concrete Additive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Chemical Additive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Concrete Additive include BASF, SIKA, Fosroc, Kao, Mapei, Rpm International, AkzoNobel, Heidelberg Cement and China National Bluestar Group Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Concrete Additive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Concrete Additive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Concrete Additive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Chemical Additive
  • Mineral Additive

Global Concrete Additive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Concrete Additive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Commercial Buildings
  • Residential Buildings

Global Concrete Additive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Concrete Additive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Concrete Additive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Concrete Additive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Concrete Additive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Concrete Additive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • BASF
  • SIKA
  • Fosroc
  • Kao
  • Mapei
  • Rpm International
  • AkzoNobel
  • Heidelberg Cement
  • China National Bluestar Group Company
  • Grace Construction Products
  • Master Builder Solutions
  • USG Corporation
  • Lanxess

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Concrete Additive Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Concrete Additive Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Concrete Additive Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Concrete Additive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Concrete Additive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Concrete Additive Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Concrete Additive Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Concrete Additive Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Concrete Additive Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Concrete Additive Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Concrete Additive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Concrete Additive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Concrete Additive Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Additive Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Concrete Additive Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Additive Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

