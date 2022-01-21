Concrete Additive Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Concrete Additive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Chemical Additive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Concrete Additive include BASF, SIKA, Fosroc, Kao, Mapei, Rpm International, AkzoNobel, Heidelberg Cement and China National Bluestar Group Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Concrete Additive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Concrete Additive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Concrete Additive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Chemical Additive

Mineral Additive

Global Concrete Additive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Concrete Additive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Global Concrete Additive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Concrete Additive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Concrete Additive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Concrete Additive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Concrete Additive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Concrete Additive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

SIKA

Fosroc

Kao

Mapei

Rpm International

AkzoNobel

Heidelberg Cement

China National Bluestar Group Company

Grace Construction Products

Master Builder Solutions

USG Corporation

Lanxess

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Concrete Additive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Concrete Additive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Concrete Additive Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Concrete Additive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Concrete Additive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Concrete Additive Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Concrete Additive Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Concrete Additive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Concrete Additive Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Concrete Additive Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Concrete Additive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Concrete Additive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Concrete Additive Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Additive Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Concrete Additive Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Additive Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

