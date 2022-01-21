Nitrous Oxide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Nitrous Oxide market was valued at 748.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1048.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nitrous Oxide include Linde Group, Praxair, Messer, SOL Spa, Air Products, Alex, Matheson Gas and Air Liquide, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nitrous Oxide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nitrous Oxide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nitrous Oxide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade

Industry Grade

Medical Grade

Global Nitrous Oxide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nitrous Oxide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Medical Industry

Scientific Research

Other

Global Nitrous Oxide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nitrous Oxide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nitrous Oxide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nitrous Oxide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nitrous Oxide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Nitrous Oxide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Linde Group

Praxair

Messer

SOL Spa

Air Products

Alex

Matheson Gas

Air Liquide

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nitrous Oxide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nitrous Oxide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nitrous Oxide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nitrous Oxide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nitrous Oxide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nitrous Oxide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nitrous Oxide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nitrous Oxide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nitrous Oxide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nitrous Oxide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nitrous Oxide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nitrous Oxide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nitrous Oxide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nitrous Oxide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nitrous Oxide Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nitrous Oxide Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Nitrous Oxide Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Food Grade

