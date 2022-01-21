Speciality Starch Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Speciality Starch market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Large Granule Size Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Speciality Starch include Cargill, Royal DSM, Tate & Lyle, Givaudan Flavors, DuPont, Sensient Technologies, Ingredion Incorporated, CHR. Hansen and Kerry Groups and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Speciality Starch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Speciality Starch Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Speciality Starch Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Large Granule Size
- Medium Granule Size
- Small Granule Size
Global Speciality Starch Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Speciality Starch Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food Industry
- Medical Industry
Global Speciality Starch Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Speciality Starch Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Speciality Starch revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Speciality Starch revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Speciality Starch sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Speciality Starch sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Cargill
- Royal DSM
- Tate & Lyle
- Givaudan Flavors
- DuPont
- Sensient Technologies
- Ingredion Incorporated
- CHR. Hansen
- Kerry Groups
- Archer Daniels Midland
