Global Alumina Ceramic Membrane Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Alumina Ceramic Membrane market was valued at 21.68 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ceramic Membranes are type of artificial membranes made from inorganic materials (such as alumina, titania, zirconia oxides, silicon carbide or some glassy materials). They are used in membrane operations. Ceramic Membranes are increasingly being used in a broad range of industries such as biotechnology and pharmaceutical, dairy, food and beverage, as well as chemical and petrochemical, microelectronics, metal finishing, and power generation.With the improvement of manufacturing technology, the price of Alumina Ceramic Membrane is in the decreasing trend, from 833 USD/Sqm in 2013 to 763 USD/Sqm in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following several years. The classification of Alumina Ceramic Membrane includes Microfiltration and Ultrafiltration. The proportion of Microfiltration in 2017 is about 68%, While the Ultrafiltration occupied 32%. Europe is the largest consumption market of Alumina Ceramic Membrane, with a Sales market share nearly 28% in 2017. China is the second largest supplier of Alumina Ceramic Membrane, enjoying Sales market share nearly 24% in 2017.

By Market Verdors:

Pall

MEIDEN

CTI

METAWATER

JIUWU HI-TECH

Nanostone Water

TAMI

Inopor

Atech

Tangent

Dongqiang

Lishun Technology

By Types:

Microfiltration

Ultrafiltration

By Applications:

Water Treatment

Biology & Medicine

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Alumina Ceramic Membrane Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Alumina Ceramic Membrane Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Microfiltration

1.4.3 Ultrafiltration

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Alumina Ceramic Membrane Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Water Treatment

1.5.3 Biology & Medicine

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Alumina Ceramic Membrane Market

1.8.1 Global Alumina Ceramic Membrane Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Alumina Ceramic Membrane Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Alumina Ceramic Membrane Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Alumina Ceramic Membrane Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Alumina Ceramic Membrane Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Alumina Ceramic Membrane Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Alumina Ceramic Membrane Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

