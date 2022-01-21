Marine Adhesive Sealant Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Marine Adhesive Sealant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polysulfide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Marine Adhesive Sealant include PPG Industries, 3M, Flamemaster, Chemetall, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Dow Corning, Henkel, Permatex and Master Bond, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Marine Adhesive Sealant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Marine Adhesive Sealant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Marine Adhesive Sealant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Polysulfide
- Butyl
- Silicone
- Polyurethane
- Others
Global Marine Adhesive Sealant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Marine Adhesive Sealant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Ship
- Cargo Ship
- Warship
- Other
Global Marine Adhesive Sealant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Marine Adhesive Sealant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Marine Adhesive Sealant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Marine Adhesive Sealant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Marine Adhesive Sealant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Marine Adhesive Sealant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- PPG Industries
- 3M
- Flamemaster
- Chemetall
- Royal Adhesives & Sealants
- Dow Corning
- Henkel
- Permatex
- Master Bond
- Cytec Industries
- AVIC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Marine Adhesive Sealant Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Marine Adhesive Sealant Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Marine Adhesive Sealant Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Marine Adhesive Sealant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Marine Adhesive Sealant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Marine Adhesive Sealant Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Marine Adhesive Sealant Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Marine Adhesive Sealant Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Marine Adhesive Sealant Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Marine Adhesive Sealant Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Marine Adhesive Sealant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Marine Adhesive Sealant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Marine Adhesive Sealant Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Adhesive Sealant Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Marine Adhesive Sealant Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Adhesive Sealant Companies
4 Sights by Product
