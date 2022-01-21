Masking Tape Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Masking Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyester-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Masking Tape include 3M, Nitto, Tesa (Beiersdorf AG), Intertape Polymer Group, Avery Dennison (Mactac), Scapa, Saint Gobin, Teraoka and Achem (YC Group), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Masking Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Masking Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Masking Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Polyester-based
- Polyimide-based
- Glass-cloth
- Vinyl
- Others
Global Masking Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Masking Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Painting
- Plating
- Powder Coating
- Others
Global Masking Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Masking Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Masking Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Masking Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Masking Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
- Key companies Masking Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M
- Nitto
- Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)
- Intertape Polymer Group
- Avery Dennison (Mactac)
- Scapa
- Saint Gobin
- Teraoka
- Achem (YC Group)
- Acrylic Foam Tape Company
- YGZC GROUP
- Shanghai Smith Adhesive
- Kamoi Kakoshi
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Masking Tape Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Masking Tape Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Masking Tape Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Masking Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Masking Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Masking Tape Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Masking Tape Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Masking Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Masking Tape Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Masking Tape Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Masking Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Masking Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Masking Tape Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Masking Tape Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Masking Tape Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Masking Tape Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Masking Tape Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Polyester-based
4.1.3 Polyimide-based
