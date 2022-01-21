Masking Tape Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Masking Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyester-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Masking Tape include 3M, Nitto, Tesa (Beiersdorf AG), Intertape Polymer Group, Avery Dennison (Mactac), Scapa, Saint Gobin, Teraoka and Achem (YC Group), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Masking Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Masking Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Masking Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyester-based

Polyimide-based

Glass-cloth

Vinyl

Others

Global Masking Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Masking Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Painting

Plating

Powder Coating

Others

Global Masking Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Masking Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Masking Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Masking Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Masking Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Masking Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Nitto

Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

Intertape Polymer Group

Avery Dennison (Mactac)

Scapa

Saint Gobin

Teraoka

Achem (YC Group)

Acrylic Foam Tape Company

YGZC GROUP

Shanghai Smith Adhesive

Kamoi Kakoshi

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Masking Tape Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Masking Tape Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Masking Tape Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Masking Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Masking Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Masking Tape Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Masking Tape Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Masking Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Masking Tape Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Masking Tape Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Masking Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Masking Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Masking Tape Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Masking Tape Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Masking Tape Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Masking Tape Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Masking Tape Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Polyester-based

4.1.3 Polyimide-based

