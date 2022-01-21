Abrasive Grains Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Abrasive Grains market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 20 Grit Abrasives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Abrasive Grains include Saint-Gobain, 3M, ARC Abrasives, Jingjiehui New Ceramic, Imerys, Zhongyue Abrasive, VSM AG, White Dove and Zhengzhou Jinghua, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Abrasive Grains manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Abrasive Grains Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Abrasive Grains Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 20 Grit Abrasives

20 – 60 Grit Abrasives

Above 60 Grit Abrasives

Global Abrasive Grains Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Abrasive Grains Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Steel

Cast Iron

Others

Global Abrasive Grains Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Abrasive Grains Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Abrasive Grains revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Abrasive Grains revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Abrasive Grains sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Abrasive Grains sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Saint-Gobain

3M

ARC Abrasives

Jingjiehui New Ceramic

Imerys

Zhongyue Abrasive

VSM AG

White Dove

Zhengzhou Jinghua

K.A Refractories Co.,Ltd

Henan Ruishi

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Abrasive Grains Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Abrasive Grains Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Abrasive Grains Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Abrasive Grains Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Abrasive Grains Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Abrasive Grains Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Abrasive Grains Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Abrasive Grains Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Abrasive Grains Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Abrasive Grains Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Abrasive Grains Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Abrasive Grains Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Abrasive Grains Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Abrasive Grains Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Abrasive Grains Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Abrasive Grains Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Abrasive Grains Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

