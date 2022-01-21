Dodecene Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Dodecene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Analysis Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dodecene include Royal Dutch Shell, Evonik, The Dow Chemical Company, Sasol Limited, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, SABIC, Tpc Group and Qatar Chemical Company Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dodecene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dodecene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dodecene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Analysis Grade

Industrial Grade

Global Dodecene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dodecene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Surfactant

Detergent

Lubricating Oil Additive

Plasticizer

Other

Global Dodecene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dodecene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dodecene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dodecene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dodecene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Dodecene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Royal Dutch Shell

Evonik

The Dow Chemical Company

Sasol Limited

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

SABIC

Tpc Group

Qatar Chemical Company Ltd.

Ineos Group Limited

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dodecene Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dodecene Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dodecene Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dodecene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dodecene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dodecene Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dodecene Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dodecene Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dodecene Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dodecene Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dodecene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dodecene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dodecene Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dodecene Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dodecene Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dodecene Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Dodecene Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Analysis Grade

4.1.3 Industrial Grade

4.2 By Type – Global Dodecene Revenue & Forecasts

