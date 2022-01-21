Global Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Copper Chromated Arsenic market was valued at 58.58 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.24% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Chromated copper arsenic (CCA), is a waterborne wood preservative introduced into wood by pressure impregnation. The active ingredients are chromium (47.5%), arsenic (34.0%) and copper (18.5%). The extraordinary effectiveness of CCA as a wood preservative lies in the combined action of these three elements. Copper, acts as a fungicide; arsenate, a form of arsenic, is an insecticide; and chromium, binds the ingredients to the wood.CCA is one of the world`s most popular wood preservatives, in use for more than 75 years. As a water-borne preservative, it offers timber long-term protection against attack by wood-destroying fungi, insect larvae and termites. It is applied by impregnation into the timber by vacuum pressure at a timber treatment plant. CCA can be used for hazard classes H1 to H5.

By Types:

CCA-C

By Applications:

Agricultural Timber & Poles

Building and Fencing

Utility Poles

Highway

