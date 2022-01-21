Sodium Pyruvate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Sodium Pyruvate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Reagent grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sodium Pyruvate include Toray Fine Chemicals, AppliChem GmbH, Tianjin Hitechs, Alkano Chemicals, Epochem, KAROLINSKA INDUSTRIES, Qingdao Polychem, Zibo Duhui Chemical and Gemsen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sodium Pyruvate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sodium Pyruvate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Pyruvate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Reagent grade

Pharma Grade

Food Grade

Global Sodium Pyruvate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Pyruvate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Cell Culture

Global Sodium Pyruvate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Pyruvate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sodium Pyruvate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sodium Pyruvate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sodium Pyruvate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Sodium Pyruvate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Toray Fine Chemicals

AppliChem GmbH

Tianjin Hitechs

Alkano Chemicals

Epochem

KAROLINSKA INDUSTRIES

Qingdao Polychem

Zibo Duhui Chemical

Gemsen

Tianjin Shengdao Technology

Shanghai Jinli Bio-tech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sodium Pyruvate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sodium Pyruvate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sodium Pyruvate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sodium Pyruvate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sodium Pyruvate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sodium Pyruvate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sodium Pyruvate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sodium Pyruvate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sodium Pyruvate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sodium Pyruvate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sodium Pyruvate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Pyruvate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Pyruvate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Pyruvate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sodium Pyruvate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Pyruvate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Sodium Pyruvate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

