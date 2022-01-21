Digital Language Learning Market 2021 by Companies: Babbel, Busuu, Ltd., Fluenz, Lingoda GmbH

The Digital Language Learning Market expected to grow from US$ 7038.2 million in 2020 to US$ 17333.4 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Initiatives from Various Governments to Implement English Language Learning Programs is attributing to the growth of the market. The global education sector is transforming exponentially on the back of various initiatives undertaken by governments and private organizations to deliver digitally enhanced performance. Governments of various countries such as China, Australia, Brazil, and the UAE have initiated the digital education schemes in the past years, which has helped these countries to boost their English education systems. For instance, the Digital Education Revolution (DER) by the Australian government, which was initiated a decade ago, has enabled several schools and universities to leverage digital education. Similarly, the Chinese government has also initiated several policies to drive the digital education with a major focus on English language learning, which has propelled the rise in the number of companies offering the digital learning solutions to Chinese students. 51Talk is one of the most prominent digital English language learning institutions in China; 17Zuoye is another digital platform for Chinese students, teachers, and parents, which provides online assignments in the form of exercises and homework, allowing end users to enhance their capabilities. Currently, India is pacing up to create a substantial market space for digital education. Various initiative has been undertaken by the Indian government to popularize the digitalization technologies in the educational sector. SWAYAM is the most prominent digital learning platform and initiative undertaken by the Indian government, which helps the students to opt for online courses, covering all subjects of higher education. International universities are also allowed to offer their respective courses and examination through SWAYAM platform, which is facilitating the students to learn and opt for examinations from international universities. This factor enhances the English learning, speaking, and writing skills of students. National digital library is another initiative implemented by the Indian government with a vision of offering virtual source of learning resources, from a single-window facility. This initiative is gaining prominence gradually and is expected to boost the digital English language learning market in India to grow in the coming years, thereby contributing to the growth of the global digital language learning market

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Digital Language Learning Market

The recent outbreak of the pandemic has brought considerable positive disruption in the existing education sector globally during the past few months. Furthermore, the disruption in the conventional educational institutions and class-room based learning techniques witnessed a surge in adoption of robust and efficient online and digital learning solutions is projected to continue powering the market’s growth beyond the pandemic in the coming years. For instance, UNESCO along with several leading representatives from technology enterprise and ITU (International Telecommunication Union) collaborated to emphasis the economic significance of adoption of digital technologies in learning to enable swift learning capabilities among the larger audience without considerable investment into physical infrastructures among the emerging economies.

Whereas, in a separate survey conducted by the Cambridge University over 1,200 respondents identified an increased propensity to continue with digital learning technologies among their 60% of the survey candidates in the coming years. Hence, the recent outbreak has facilitated a surge in the adoption of the digital learning technologies and subsequently positively impacted the market growth in the past few months

Lucrative Regions in Digital Language Learning Market

Players operating in the digital language learning market are mainly focused on the development of advanced and efficient products.

In 2019, Fluenz announced the expansion of its Spanish Luxury Immersion Program to Barcelona, Spain in Spring of 2020.The users would be able to join the program for six days for language learning.

In 2018, Preply, Inc. announced its plans to open new office in Barcelona in early 2019. The expansion was a result of $4 Mn funding in July. The company further plans to expand its presence in German, British, American and Latin American markets.

