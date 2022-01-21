Manufacturing Execution System Market Share 2021 With Top Manufacturers: SAP SE, ABB Ltd., Dassault Systèmes SE, Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric Co.

The manufacturing execution system market was valued at US$ 11870.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 26090.7 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The manufacturing execution system (MES) plays an important role in synchronizing manufacturing operations, logistics, equipment automation, and sales and planning, among others. The ability of MES to synchronize various functions and to provide a holistic view to various key stakeholders helps end users to enhance their performance, compliance, and regulatory requirements across the organization. Various industries such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals manufacturers are facing unprecedented challenges in terms of expectations of product shorter time-to-market, and its increased regulatory complexity, among others. Thus, it needs innovative solutions to respond to these challenges in a timely and efficient manner. MES helps healthcare and pharmaceuticals manufacturers to achieve compliance with regulatory authorities, which includes GMP requirements and FDA mandates for electronic records and e-signatures. MES also enables manufacturers to document automated and manual procedures throughout the production process, which helps in improving the accuracy of batch records and compliance.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Manufacturing Execution System Market

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to bring long term disruptions among several major process as well as discrete industries. However, among process industries the impact has been varying across different vertical such as impacting heavily on aviation, oil & gas, and numerous materials sectors attracting heavy reduction in their ongoing production volume. Whereas industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, power generation, and chemicals have noticed limited disruption during the pandemic across different economies. As a result, prevalence of nation-wide lockdown to minimize the transmission of virus has significantly disrupted the supply chain activities along with production volume across several manufacturers especially the small & medium enterprise owners. Moreover, the limited production activities along with disappearing demand for numerous control products and components contracted significantly during the 2020 resulting in stark decline in the Manufacturing Execution System market

Manufacturing Execution System Market Insights

Surging Integration with Other Solutions Fuels the Market Growth

The manufacturing execution system can be easily integrated with other solutions, such as supply chain management solution, ERP solutions, product lifecycle management solutions, and other IT systems. This ease in integration provides immense opportunities to end users to improve overall supply chain visibility, regulatory compliance, customer satisfaction, agility and time to market, machine utilization, and foster energy efficiency and sustainable production. For instance, MES systems can directly pull data from equipment that are aligned with production, and share it directly with ERP systems, with minimum human intervention. The data can be further analyzed for examining the quantities and qualities of materials used in the production process. This also helps the production operators to interact in a bi-directional manner with production equipment and other systems, which ultimately helps them to decrease downtime, optimize costs and inventory.

Component-Based Market Insights

Based on component, the manufacturing execution system market is further segmented into software and services. In 2020, the software segment accounted for a significant share in the global manufacturing execution system market.

Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Component – 2020 and 2028

The players operating in the manufacturing execution system market focus on strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives to maintain their positions in the market. A few developments by key players are listed below:

In September 2020, iTAC Software AG released a new version of the manufacturing execution system (MES). The iTAC.MES.Suite 9.50 supports transparent and automated manufacturing. The next generation is all about flexibility and individuality.

In July 2019, Werum IT announced its partnership with Blood Centers of America, for developing a “vein-to-vein” digital supply chain solution suite integrating manufacturing/Cell and Gene Therapy and enhance the scalability, standardization, and compliance by using Werum’s PAS-X MES.

