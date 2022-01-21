Social Employee Recognition System Market Landscape and its Growth Prospect By 2028: Appreiz Inc, BI Worldwide, Globoforce Limited (Workhuman), Kudos Inc.

The Social Employee Recognition System Market was valued at US$ 5,828.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14,648.5 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Currently, a continuous growth in senior management participation in employee recognition is delivering a much-needed boost to the social employee recognition sector. The participation of top management in such events and programs has resulted in increased and stable growth for some businesses. These social employee recognition System Market can be app-based, allowing senior management to actively participate in events from any place while recognizing and rewarding the efforts made by employees and teams through social networking web apps on their personal devices. Additionally, social employee recognition systems enable employees to engage informally with their respective teams their superiors, resulting in increased employee productivity.

Businesses today are increasingly adopting digital and technology solutions to transform their business models and existing processes to enhance operational efficiency and increase revenue growth by implementing effective digital solutions and automated systems. In the past few years, proliferation of smart and connected devices, adoption of cloud computing, and emergence of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) have led to the advent of smart and intelligent workplaces. Due to the increasing penetration of web applications, mobile applications, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based solutions in enterprises, the demand for advanced employee recognition solutions is rising at an impressive pace. Owing to the fact that modern workforce demands motivation in a modern way, social recognition platforms help reinforce professional relationships in both SMEs and large enterprises. With solutions such as social employee recognition platforms, industry verticals such as IT & telecom, manufacturing, retail, and healthcare can strengthen employee–employer bond. Also, the platform helps in optimizing reward costs as per the available budget. Thus, all the benefits offered by employee recognition platforms are driving the growth of market at a global level.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Social Employee Recognition System Market

The US is a prominent market for social employee recognition system in companies. The increasing number of COVID-19 confirmed cases and rising reported deaths in the country have affected software providers due to the decrease in demand for their products. The business shutdowns and social distancing across the US, Canada, and Mexico are impacting the adoption of the social employee recognition systems. North America is a home to a large number of technology companies, and the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak was moderate in 2020 and it is same in 2021. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is short term and is likely to decrease in the coming years.

Lucrative Regions for Social Employee Recognition System

Product development is the commonly adopted strategy by companies to expand their product portfolio. Terryberry, Kudos Inc., globoforce, Achievers Solutions Inc., and BI Worldwide are among the key players implementing strategies to enlarge their customer base and gain significant share in the global social employee recognition system market, which, in turn, permit them to maintain their brand name globally. A few of the recent key developments are:

Social Employee Recognition System Market Segmentation:

By Component

Platforms

Services

By Deployment Model

Cloud

On-Premise

By Reward Type

Gift Cards

Prepaid Cards

Incentive Travel

Others

By Industry

Retail

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Manufacturing

Others

