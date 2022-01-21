Silver Powders Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Silver Powders market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Silver Powders Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Silver Powders include Ames Goldsmith, DOWA Hightech, Metalor, DuPont, Johnson Matthey, Mitsui Kinzoku, Technic, Fukuda and Shoei Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Silver Powders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Silver Powders Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Silver Powders Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Silver Powders

Silver Flakes

Global Silver Powders Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Silver Powders Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Photovoltaic

Electronics

Global Silver Powders Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Silver Powders Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Silver Powders revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Silver Powders revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Silver Powders sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Silver Powders sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ames Goldsmith

DOWA Hightech

Metalor

DuPont

Johnson Matthey

Mitsui Kinzoku

Technic

Fukuda

Shoei Chemical

AG PRO Technology

MEPCO

Cermet

Yamamoto Precious Metal

TANAKA

Shin Nihon Kakin

Tokuriki Honten

Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Holding

CNMC Ningxia Orient Group

Ningbo Jingxin Electronic Material

Kunming Noble Metal Electronic Materials

Nonfemet

RightSilver

Changgui Metal Powder

