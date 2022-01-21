Silver Powders Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Silver Powders market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Silver Powders Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Silver Powders include Ames Goldsmith, DOWA Hightech, Metalor, DuPont, Johnson Matthey, Mitsui Kinzoku, Technic, Fukuda and Shoei Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Silver Powders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Silver Powders Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Silver Powders Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Silver Powders
- Silver Flakes
Global Silver Powders Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Silver Powders Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Photovoltaic
- Electronics
Global Silver Powders Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Silver Powders Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Silver Powders revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Silver Powders revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Silver Powders sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Silver Powders sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Ames Goldsmith
- DOWA Hightech
- Metalor
- DuPont
- Johnson Matthey
- Mitsui Kinzoku
- Technic
- Fukuda
- Shoei Chemical
- AG PRO Technology
- MEPCO
- Cermet
- Yamamoto Precious Metal
- TANAKA
- Shin Nihon Kakin
- Tokuriki Honten
- Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Holding
- CNMC Ningxia Orient Group
- Ningbo Jingxin Electronic Material
- Kunming Noble Metal Electronic Materials
- Nonfemet
- RightSilver
- Changgui Metal Powder
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Silver Powders Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Silver Powders Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Silver Powders Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Silver Powders Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Silver Powders Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Silver Powders Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Silver Powders Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Silver Powders Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Silver Powders Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Silver Powders Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Silver Powders Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silver Powders Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Silver Powders Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silver Powders Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silver Powders Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silver Powders Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Silver Powders Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Silver Powders
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/