Mica Powder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Mica Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wet Ground Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mica Powder include Imerys Minerals, The Earth Pigments Company, Reade International, MATSUO SANGYO, Yamaguchi, Daruka International and Vinayaka Microns, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mica Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mica Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Mica Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wet Ground

Dry Ground

Global Mica Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Mica Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Plastics Industry

Automotive Industry

Other

Global Mica Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Mica Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mica Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mica Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Mica Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Mica Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Imerys Minerals

The Earth Pigments Company

Reade International

MATSUO SANGYO

Yamaguchi

Daruka International

Vinayaka Microns

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mica Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mica Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mica Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mica Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mica Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Mica Powder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mica Powder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mica Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mica Powder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Mica Powder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Mica Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mica Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Mica Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mica Powder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mica Powder Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mica Powder Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Mica Powder Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Wet Ground

4.1.3 Dry Ground

4.2 By Type – Global Mica Powder Revenu

