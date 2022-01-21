Ammonium Lactate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Ammonium Lactate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
General Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ammonium Lactate include Corbion-Purac, Chattem Chemicals, Musashino Chemical, SHXSHW and Jindan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ammonium Lactate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ammonium Lactate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ammonium Lactate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- General Grade
- Cosmetic Grade
Global Ammonium Lactate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ammonium Lactate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Skin Care
- Feed Additives
- Pharmaceutical
- Others
Global Ammonium Lactate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ammonium Lactate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Ammonium Lactate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Ammonium Lactate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Ammonium Lactate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Ammonium Lactate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Corbion-Purac
- Chattem Chemicals
- Musashino Chemical
- SHXSHW
- Jindan
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ammonium Lactate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ammonium Lactate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ammonium Lactate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ammonium Lactate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ammonium Lactate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ammonium Lactate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ammonium Lactate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ammonium Lactate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ammonium Lactate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ammonium Lactate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ammonium Lactate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ammonium Lactate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ammonium Lactate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ammonium Lactate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ammonium Lactate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ammonium Lactate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Ammonium Lactate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
