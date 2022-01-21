Coated Carbon Steel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Coated Carbon Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Thin Carbon Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Coated Carbon Steel include ArcelorMittal, NISSHIN STEEL CO, POSCO, NSSMC and Shandong Kerui Steel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Coated Carbon Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Coated Carbon Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Coated Carbon Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Thin Carbon Steel
- Conventional Carbon Steel
- Thick Carbon Steel
- Special Made Carbon Steel
Global Coated Carbon Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Coated Carbon Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Construction
- Transportation
- Agricultural
- Electric
- Other Applications
Global Coated Carbon Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Coated Carbon Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Coated Carbon Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Coated Carbon Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Coated Carbon Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Coated Carbon Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ArcelorMittal
- NISSHIN STEEL CO
- POSCO
- NSSMC
- Shandong Kerui Steel
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Coated Carbon Steel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Coated Carbon Steel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Coated Carbon Steel Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Coated Carbon Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Coated Carbon Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Coated Carbon Steel Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Coated Carbon Steel Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Coated Carbon Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Coated Carbon Steel Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Coated Carbon Steel Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Coated Carbon Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Coated Carbon Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Coated Carbon Steel Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coated Carbon Steel Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Coated Carbon Steel Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coated Carbon Steel Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
