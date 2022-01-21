global-continuous-fiber-reinforced-thermoplastic-market-2022-2028-262

The global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carbon Fiber Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic include Lanxess, TenCate, Celanese, Polystrand, AXIA Materials, US Liner, Aonix, Lingol and Ningbo Huaye Material, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Carbon Fiber Type

Glass Fiber Type

Aramid Fiber Type

Other

Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronics

Sporting Goods

Others

Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lanxess

TenCate

Celanese

Polystrand

AXIA Materials

US Liner

Aonix

Lingol

Ningbo Huaye Material

QIYI Tech

Zhejiang Double Fish Plastics

Guangzhou Kingfa Carbon Fiber

