Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) in global, including the following market information:

Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PAN-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) include Hexcel, Toray, Cytec, Teijin, TenCate, Mitsubishi rayon, SGL Carbon, TenCate and Dupont. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PAN-Based

Pitch-Based

Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Aerospace

Energy

Construction

Infrastructure

Marine

Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Hexcel

Toray

Cytec

Teijin

TenCate

Mitsubishi rayon

SGL Carbon

Dupont

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Compani

