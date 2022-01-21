Hydrocarbon Solvents Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydrocarbon Solvents in global, including the following market information:

Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Hydrocarbon Solvents companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hydrocarbon Solvents market was valued at 4322.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4744.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aliphatic Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hydrocarbon Solvents include ExxonMobil Chemical, Shell Chemicals, CNPC, SINOPEC, Chevron Phillip, BASF SE, Dow Oxygenated Solvents, DuPont and Sasol Solvents, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hydrocarbon Solvents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Aliphatic Type

Aromatic Type

Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paints & Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Rubber & Polymer

Agricultural Chemicals

Others

Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hydrocarbon Solvents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hydrocarbon Solvents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hydrocarbon Solvents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Hydrocarbon Solvents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

ExxonMobil Chemical

Shell Chemicals

CNPC

SINOPEC

Chevron Phillip

BASF SE

Dow Oxygenated Solvents

DuPont

Sasol Solvents

Celanese

BP

Ashland

Engen

TOP Solvent

Resolute Oil, LLC

Gandhar Oil

Oelheld GmbH

Reliance Industries Limited

SK Corp

Formasa

Total Petrochemicals

Honeywell

Lyondell

JX Nippon Oil

HCS Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hydrocarbon Solvents Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydrocarbon Solvents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydrocarbon Solvents Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydrocarbon Solvents Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hydrocarbon Solvents Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydrocarbon Solvents Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

