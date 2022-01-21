Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) in global, including the following market information:

Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Phaneromer Quartz Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) include Caesarstone Spot-Yam Ltd., Cambria, Silestone, Hanwha, Pokarna Limited, Cosentino and Polarstone, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Phaneromer Quartz

Cryptocrystalline Quartz

Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Caesarstone Spot-Yam Ltd.

Cambria

Silestone

Hanwha

Pokarna Limited

Cosentino

Polarstone

