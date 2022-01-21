Composites Core Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Composites Core Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Composites Core Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Composites Core Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Composites Core Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Composites Core Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Composites Core Materials include SABIC, Evonik Industries AG, Gurit Holding AG, BASF SE, Hexcel Corporation, Armacell International S.A., 3A Composites, The Gill Corporation and Diab Group (Ratos), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Composites Core Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Composites Core Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Composites Core Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Foam

Honeycomb

Balsa

Global Composites Core Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Transportation

Wind Energy

Marine

Aerospace

Construction

Others

Global Composites Core Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Composites Core Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Composites Core Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Composites Core Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Composites Core Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

SABIC

Evonik Industries AG

Gurit Holding AG

BASF SE

Hexcel Corporation

Armacell International S.A.

3A Composites

The Gill Corporation

Diab Group (Ratos)

Plascore Incorporated

Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd

Euro-Composites S.A.

Matrix Composite Materials Company Ltd.

Core Composites

I-Core Composites, LLC.

OMNI Composites

Carbon Core Corp

ACP Composites

Amorim Cork Composites

Allnex Industries

Composite Canada

Core-Lite Inc.

Polyumac Usa, LLC

Atl Composites

Milliken

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Composites Core Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Composites Core Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Composites Core Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Composites Core Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Composites Core Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Composites Core Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Composites Core Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Composites Core Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Composites Core Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Composites Core Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Composites Core Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Composites Core Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Composites Core Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Composites Core Materials Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Composites Core Materials Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Composites Core Material

