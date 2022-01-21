Composites Core Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Composites Core Materials
This report contains market size and forecasts of Composites Core Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global Composites Core Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Composites Core Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Composites Core Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Composites Core Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Composites Core Materials include SABIC, Evonik Industries AG, Gurit Holding AG, BASF SE, Hexcel Corporation, Armacell International S.A., 3A Composites, The Gill Corporation and Diab Group (Ratos), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Composites Core Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Composites Core Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Composites Core Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Foam
- Honeycomb
- Balsa
Global Composites Core Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Transportation
- Wind Energy
- Marine
- Aerospace
- Construction
- Others
Global Composites Core Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Composites Core Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Composites Core Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Composites Core Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Composites Core Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- SABIC
- Evonik Industries AG
- Gurit Holding AG
- BASF SE
- Hexcel Corporation
- Armacell International S.A.
- 3A Composites
- The Gill Corporation
- Diab Group (Ratos)
- Plascore Incorporated
- Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd
- Euro-Composites S.A.
- Matrix Composite Materials Company Ltd.
- Core Composites
- I-Core Composites, LLC.
- OMNI Composites
- Carbon Core Corp
- ACP Composites
- Amorim Cork Composites
- Allnex Industries
- Composite Canada
- Core-Lite Inc.
- Polyumac Usa, LLC
- Atl Composites
- Milliken
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Composites Core Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Composites Core Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Composites Core Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Composites Core Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Composites Core Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Composites Core Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Composites Core Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Composites Core Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Composites Core Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Composites Core Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Composites Core Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Composites Core Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Composites Core Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Composites Core Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Composites Core Materials Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Composites Core Material
