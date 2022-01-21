Fluoride Rubber Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fluoride Rubber
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fluoride Rubber in global, including the following market information:
Global Fluoride Rubber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fluoride Rubber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Fluoride Rubber companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fluoride Rubber market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fluorocarbon Elastomers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fluoride Rubber include Chemours, Daikin Industries, Solvay SA, 3M, Asahi Glass Company, Dongyue Group Co., Dupont, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited and Shanghai 3f New Material Co., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fluoride Rubber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fluoride Rubber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fluoride Rubber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Fluorocarbon Elastomers
- Fluorosilicone Elastomers
- Perfluoroelastomers
Global Fluoride Rubber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Oil & Gas
- Energy & Power
- Others
Global Fluoride Rubber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Fluoride Rubber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Fluoride Rubber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Fluoride Rubber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Fluoride Rubber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Chemours
- Daikin Industries
- Solvay SA
- 3M
- Asahi Glass Company
- Dongyue Group Co.
- Dupont
- Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited
- Shanghai 3f New Material Co.
- Halopolymer OJSC
- Eagle Elastomers Inc.
- Greene, Tweed & Co.
- Shanghi Fluoron Chemicals Co.
- Trp Polymer Solutions Limited.
- Chenguang Fluoro & Silicone Elastomers Co.
- Zhonghao Chenguang Research Institute of Chemical Industry
- Sumitomo Electric Schrumpf-Produkte GmbH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fluoride Rubber Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fluoride Rubber Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fluoride Rubber Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fluoride Rubber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fluoride Rubber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fluoride Rubber Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fluoride Rubber Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fluoride Rubber Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fluoride Rubber Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fluoride Rubber Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fluoride Rubber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fluoride Rubber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fluoride Rubber Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluoride Rubber Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fluoride Rubber Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluoride Rubber Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Fluoride Rubber Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Fluorocarbon
