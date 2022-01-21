Power-to-gas Market and Forecast by 2028 with Top Key Players Siemens AG, Southern California Gas Company (Sempra Energy), ThyssenKrupp AG and Others

The report also includes the profiles of key power-to-gas companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Hitachi Zosen Inova AG, Hydrogenics (Cummins Inc.), INERATEC GmbH, ITM Power plc, MAN Energy Solutions SE, McPhy Energy S.A., Nel ASA, Siemens AG, Southern California Gas Company (Sempra Energy), ThyssenKrupp AG

The power-to-gas market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as effective utilization of renewable energy resources and potential use of hydrogen in mobility solutions. Also, integrated management of power and gas networks is further likely to fuel the market growth. However, low efficiency and energy loss may impede the growth of the power-to-gas market during the forecast period. On the other hand, use of hydrogen as a substitute for natural gas is expected to create significant opportunities for the key players of power-to-gas market in the coming years.

The power-to-gas, abbreviated as P2G refers to the concept of storing electricity long term in generation systems to produce fuels for transportation, household, and industry. The growing need to reduce the consumption of natural gas and the production of green hydrogen is contributing to the growth of the power-to-gas market. The European region is likely to witness robust growth during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for power-to-gas technology as a result of the increasing need for hydrogen from chemical and industrial sectors.

The report analyzes factors affecting power-to-gas market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the power-to-gas market in these regions.

