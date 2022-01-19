Database Security Market Global Size, Share, Key Trends, Growth, Development Status and Forecast to 2028

The database security market is projected to reach US$ 16,273.8 million by 2028 from US$ 6,396.5 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Companies maintain vast database comprising customer records, financial records, and many more. Regular audits are required to precisely monitor such databases and protect them from cyberattacks. The cybersecurity threats to databases depend on factors such as network security, authentication, and encryption. The application of database security helps in protecting the data from unlicensed access owing to which it is increasingly being adopted to protect legacy databases. Thus, the implementation of database security tools proves to be a better decision for organizations that are not capable of securing a database server from hackers. One of the major types of attacks witnessed on the company’s database is SQL injection, which can easily enter through an application and lead to security breaches. The database security solutions provide protection against, both, external and internal attacks. Major factor impacting the database is poor change management during upgrade cycles.

Top key players covered in this report:

IBM CORPORATION

Orcale

Mcafee

trustwave

HEXATIER

Fortinet

CA Technologies

Symantec

Protegrity

Thales e-security

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Database Security market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Database Security market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Database Security Market.

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Database Security Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Database Security Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Database Security Market Segmented by Region/Country:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Central & South America

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2021–2028? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Database Security market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Database Security market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Database Security market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Database Security market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

