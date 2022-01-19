Zinc Dust Market to See High Growth in Upcoming Year by 2029, Fortune Business Insights

The rising demand for zinc dust in the cosmetics & personal care industries is expected to propel the healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, “Zinc Dust Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Grade (Chemical Grade Zinc Dust, Paint Grade Zinc Dust, Others), By End-Use (Chemical Industry, Paint Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2028.” The prospering cosmetics & personal care industry is expected to enable the growth of the market.

Market Driver :

Acquisition of Zochem by Zinc Oxide to Intensify Development

The increasing acquisitions and partnerships among key players can have a tremendous impact on the market. For instance, in September 2017, Zinc Oxide LLC announced that it has acquired Zochem, the manufacturer of zinc powder. This will help Zinc Oxide LLC to expand its sales network and facilities in North America to retain customer value by offering the best-quality ZnO. Likewise, in January 2019, Aterian Investment Partners announced the acquisition of U.S. Zinc, the manufacturer of zinc dust and zinc oxide. This acquisition will help both the companies in the product expansion in the domestic and international markets. Furthermore, the growing application of zinc dust for the production of talcum and face powders in the cosmetics & personal care industry is expected to boost the growth of the market. Similarly, the growing demand for baby lotions, bath soaps, and foot powders is expected to spur opportunities for the market. The growing awareness about zinc stearate and its adhering properties for skincare is expected to foster the healthy growth of the market.

However, the higher amount of zinc dust can cause a specific short-term disease called metal fume fever, which in turn, can dampen the growth of the market. zinc dust can also cause side effects such as vomiting, nausea, metallic taste, diarrhea, and stomach damage

Regional Analysis :

Prospering Healthcare Industry to Augment Growth in North America

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest during the forecast period owing flourishing cosmetic industry in developing such as China, India, Japan. The growing chemical industry is expected to bolster the healthy growth of the market in the region. The booming pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are expected to create opportunities for the market in the region. The market in Europe is expected to hold the largest share in the global market due to the rising demand for zinc dust in the cosmetics & personal care industry. The Middle East & Africa is expected to account for the highest share in the global market during the forecast period owing to the improving paints & coatings industry in the region. The increasing economic development can have an excellent effect on the market in the Middle East and Africa.

Key Development :

July 2019: Vizor LLC launched Super Zinc 1000 and Zinc Natural, the next-generation sunscreen ingredients with the use of surface modification technology. These new products will help the company to expand its product portfolio.

S. Zinc

Zochem

Vishnupriya Chemicals Private Limited

PURITY ZINC METALS

Reade International Corp.

Loba Chemie Pvt Ltd.

Pars Zinc Dust

Alfa Aesar

Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Transpek-Silox Pvt Ltd

PALM COMMODITIES INTERNATIONAL, LLC.

