Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene Market Growth & Forecast Report by 2029; Major Growth Opportunities Fortune Business Insights

The global ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) market size is projected to grow at a remarkable pace in the upcoming years owing to the vast advantages of ethylene tetrafluoroethylene in tensile architectures, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Form (Granules, Powder), By Technology (Injection molding, Extrusion molding, Others), By Application (Films & Sheets, Wires & Cables, Tubes , Coatings, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2028”. Tensile structures are built using the tensioning properties of fabrics or pliable materials. For example, the Denver International Airport in the US is covered with a stretched fiberglass material. The emergence of ETFE has been a watershed moment in the architecture industry because of the critical advantages offered by this material. For example, ETFE is strong enough to bear 400 times its own weight, while at the same time being thin and lightweight. Furthermore, the material can be stretched three times its length without losing its elasticity and has a non-sticky surface, which makes is dust- and dirt-resistant. Most importantly, ETFE can transmit the UV rays of the sun, which makes this material ideal for covering sports arenas and large stadiums. Together, these benefits are favouring the adoption of ethylene tetrafluoroethylene for various construction applications.

Market Restraint

Uncontrolled Plastic Wastage Worldwide May Impede ETFE Adoption

Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene is essentially a form of plastic and its increasing usage will inevitably contribute to the already-enormous problem of plastic pollution confronting the world today. According to a research study led by the University of Leeds in the UK, over 1.3 billion tons of plastics will be dumped in the oceans and on land between 2016 and 2040, if immediate steps are not taken to manage plastic wastage in the world. Annually, approximately 11 million tons of plastic ends up in oceans, 30 million tons are dumped on land, and 50 million tons are burned in the open. Furthermore, rampant plastic consumption is also damaging the climate. A report by the Center for International Environmental Law found that by 2050, greenhouse gas emissions from plastics will account for 10-13% of the world’s entire carbon budget. With concerns surrounding the overconsumption of materials made from plastics mounting, the adoption of polymers, no matter how beneficial they maybe, is likely to be limited in the foreseeable future.

Regional Insights

North America to Shape Regional Dynamics; Asia Pacific to Grow Rapidly

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the market on account of the massive investments being made by governments in the region in the construction industry and for infrastructural development.

Among regions, North America is slated to dominate the ethylene tetrafluoroethylene market share in the forthcoming years owing to the high demand for advanced polymers from the well-established automotive and construction industries in the region. Moreover, widespread interest in a variety of sports and the presence of a large number of sports arenas and stadiums will also contribute to the regional market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Tap the Wide Applicability of ETFE

The ethylene tetrafluoroethylene market growth is premised on the wide-ranging application areas where ETFE can be utilized. Key players in this market are, therefore, leveraging the versatile properties of this material to broaden their sales horizons, diversify their portfolios, and entrench their position in the market.

Industry Developments:

November 2018: The Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand constructed its roof using ETFE films. The intention behind covering the stadium with this material is to grow natural grass and use the stadium all-year round.

July 2018: FabriTec Structures commenced the construction of 864-feet-long ETFE canopies over the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which will protect travelers from inclement weather and harmful UV rays. Once completed, the canopy will be the largest ETFE canopy in the world.

List of Key Players Covered in the Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene Market Report:

Nowofol

Daikin Industries

The Chemours Company

Zeus Industrial Products

Ensinger

Solvay Group

Hubei Everflon Polymer

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

