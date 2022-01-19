North America Aerosol Paints Market 2021: Predictable to Demand Drivers and Growth Stimulators Expected to Growth During the Forecast Period 2028 |Sherwin-Williams Company, Kobra Paint – Spray Art Technologies, Montana Colors S.L

The aerosol paints market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 849.19 million in 2021 to US$ 1,100.08 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2028. The manufacturers are developing new packaging options to improve the overall consumer experience. Many manufacturers are working and developing innovative solutions for an actuator or a spray head present on the aerosol spray can. On June 21, 2021, the Lindal Group developed and launched Flip440, a new spray head that includes an attached overhead cap. This design incorporates a hinged overcap, which ensures that the cap cannot get misplaced or lost when the product is in use. The hinged overcap also eliminates the chance of accidental actuation, which plays a vital role when dealing with technical products. It also helps in preventing skin irritations.

North America Aerosol Paints Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Sherwin-Williams Company, Kobra Paint – Spray Art Technologies, Montana Colors S.L., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd, PPG Industries Inc., Rust Oleum, Masterchem Industries LLC, Plutonium Paint, AVT Paints Pty Ltd

North America Aerosol Paints Market – By Raw Material

Acrylic

Alkyd

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others

North America Aerosol Paints Market – By Technology

Solvent-Borne

Water-Borne

Others

North America Aerosol Paints Market – By Application

Construction Industry

Automotive and Transportation

Wood and Furniture Industry

Packaging

In terms of raw material, the alkyd segment accounted for the largest share of the North America aerosol paints market in 2020. In term of technology, solvent-borne held a larger market share of the aerosol paints market in 2020. Further, in term of application, the construction Industry held a larger market share of the aerosol paints market in 2020.

