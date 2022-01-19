North America Aerosol Paints Market 2021: Predictable to Demand Drivers and Growth Stimulators Expected to Growth During the Forecast Period 2028 |Sherwin-Williams Company, Kobra Paint – Spray Art Technologies, Montana Colors S.L
The aerosol paints market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 849.19 million in 2021 to US$ 1,100.08 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2028. The manufacturers are developing new packaging options to improve the overall consumer experience. Many manufacturers are working and developing innovative solutions for an actuator or a spray head present on the aerosol spray can. On June 21, 2021, the Lindal Group developed and launched Flip440, a new spray head that includes an attached overhead cap. This design incorporates a hinged overcap, which ensures that the cap cannot get misplaced or lost when the product is in use. The hinged overcap also eliminates the chance of accidental actuation, which plays a vital role when dealing with technical products. It also helps in preventing skin irritations.
North America Aerosol Paints Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:
Sherwin-Williams Company, Kobra Paint – Spray Art Technologies, Montana Colors S.L., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd, PPG Industries Inc., Rust Oleum, Masterchem Industries LLC, Plutonium Paint, AVT Paints Pty Ltd
North America Aerosol Paints Market – By Raw Material
- Acrylic
- Alkyd
- Epoxy
- Polyurethane
- Others
North America Aerosol Paints Market – By Technology
- Solvent-Borne
- Water-Borne
- Others
North America Aerosol Paints Market – By Application
- Construction Industry
- Automotive and Transportation
- Wood and Furniture Industry
- Packaging
In terms of raw material, the alkyd segment accounted for the largest share of the North America aerosol paints market in 2020. In term of technology, solvent-borne held a larger market share of the aerosol paints market in 2020. Further, in term of application, the construction Industry held a larger market share of the aerosol paints market in 2020.
