E-Commerce Platform Market Size by Trend Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Regional Overview, Business Investment Factors and Strategies by 2022-2028

The e-commerce platform is a software technology solution which enables buying and selling of products over the internet with online stores. E-commerce platforms are based on standard programming languages. E-commerce platforms have made it possible to gain new customers as well as sellers while eliminating geographical barriers.

Global E-Commerce Platform market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS:

Adobe Inc.

Automattic Inc. (Woocommerce)

BigCommerce Pty. Ltd.

Infomart2000 Corp. (3dcart)

Kibo Software, Inc.

PrestaShop

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Shopify Inc.

Squarespace, Inc.

Volusion, LLC

Market Segmentation

Based on deployment type, the global e-commerce platform market is segmented into cloud-based and on-premises.

On the basis of business model, the market is segmented into B2B and B2C.

Based on enterprise size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs.

Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into travel and tourism, home furnishings, electrical and electronics, textile and apparels, and others.

