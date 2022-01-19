Asia Pacific Fertilizer Additive Market to See Profit with an increasing CAGR Value of 2.0% during 2020-2027 | Arrmaz (Arkema Group), Solvay, KAO CORPORATION, Chemipol S.A

Asia Pacific fertilizer additive market was valued at US$ 1,334.2 Mn in 2018, and is calculated to reach US$ 1,597.1 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% from 2019 – 2027.

According to The Business Market Insights Asia Pacific Fertilizer Additive Market report 2027, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR.

Asia Pacific comprises developed and developing countries such as the Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific accounts for a remarkable share in the Fertilizer additive market. The agricultural sector in the region has witnessed growth during the previous years, leading to rise in demand for fertilizer additives. Some of the key players offering fertilizer additive in Asia Pacific are OMEX Agriculture Inc. and ArrMaz among others. The market for fertilizer additive in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow primarily due to the growth in the agricultural sector. In addition, the inclusion of additives for the enhancement of the fertilizer’s quality and efficiency has offered a growth opportunity for the market during the forecast period. Novel techniques of fertilizer additive production are gaining popularity. A new method developed for manufacturing fertilizer additives extracts micronutrients from used alkaline batteries. The method enables the growth of stronger and healthier plants. The manganese and zinc materials in alkaline batteries are refined and chemically reduced to be used as fertilizer additives. Zinc, manganese, and potassium are the natural earth elements that are essential for life. These elements are found naturally in the soil and are used in commercial fertilizers as they play a key role in promoting healthy plant growth. 100% of the zinc, manganese, and potassium are recovered and used as premium micronutrients to grow corn. Fertilizer additives produced through the method involving alkaline batteries are being used to increase the yield of crops, as well as to add value to the crops (nutritional). Moreover, different food associations have approved and recommended this method of fertilizer additive production. The recycling of batteries has also contributed to the increasing prominence of the production of fertilizer additives from alkaline batteries.

Some of the companies competing in the Asia Pacific Fertilizer Additive Market are: Arrmaz (Arkema Group), Solvay, KAO CORPORATION, Chemipol S.A, Clariant, Dorf Ketal, Michelman, Inc, Omex Agriculture Inc

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Asia Pacific Fertilizer Additive Market.

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional Asia Pacific Fertilizer Additive Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Asia Pacific Fertilizer Additive Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

The report used expert techniques for analyzing the Asia Pacific Fertilizer Additive Market; it also offers an examination of the regional market. To make the report more potent and easy to understand, it consists of infographics and diagrams.

Regional Asia Pacific Fertilizer Additive Market Research Report 2027 carries in-depth case studies on the various countries which are involved in the Asia Pacific Fertilizer Additive Market. The report is segmented according to usage wherever applicable and the report offers all this information for all major countries and associations.

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the regional Asia Pacific Fertilizer Additive Market based on application, type, service, technology, and region.

