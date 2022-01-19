Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

ABS is a kind of polymer obtained through the copolymerization of three kinds of monomers, namely acrylonitrile, butadiene and styrene. Each of these three monomers has a specific property: the addition of acrylonitrile can improve the anti-corrosion and rigidity properties, butadiene promotes the shock resistance and styrene will contribute the material good fineness. It is among the low cost engineering plastic that is easy to machine and fabricate. ABS is an ideal material for structural applications when impact resistance, strength, and stiffness are required. It is widely used for machining pre-production prototypes such as the auto dashboard since it has excellent dimensional stability and is easy to paint and glue. Natural (beige) ABS and black ABS are FDA compliant for use in food processing applications. Besides, it is widely used in the toys and electron industries including the PC enclosure.First, in the world wide, Taiwan is a large provider with the largest ABS manufacturer CHIMEI, the mainland production of China is the largest ABS producing region with a global ratio of 30.22% in 2014. USA and West Europe occupy an unstable position with their production market percentage of 8.38% and 8.27% respectively in 2014.

By Market Verdors:

CHIMEI

Styrolution

LG Chemical

Trinseo

SABIC

Samsung SDI Chemical

Toray

Formosa

JSR

KKPC

UMG ABS

CNPC (Jilin)

Dagu Chemical

Gaoqiao

Huajin Chemical

CNPC (Daqing)

Lejin Chemical

CNPC (Lanzhou)

By Types:

Emulsion Graft Copolymerization

Bulk Copolymerization

By Applications:

Automobiles Industry

Electronic Industry

