Global Precious Metal Products Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Precious metals mainly refer to 8 metal elements such as gold, silver and platinum group metals (ruthenium, rhodium, palladium, osmium, iridium, platinum). Most of these metals have beautiful colors and strong chemical stability. Under normal conditions, they are not easy to chemically react with other chemicals.From a regional perspective, the Chinese market is changing rapidly, and the global share is expected to reach 16.32% in 2026. In terms of product type and technology, gold occupies a large share of the market?nearly 80% in 2019. Platinum group metals are listed as strategic materials by many countries, it is expected to grow rapidly. From the perspective of product market application, the consumer sector occupies most of the product application market. The consumer sector accounted for 52.91% of the market share in 2019. Major global manufacturers include: Newmont Corporation, Barrick, Nornikel, Anglo-American etc. It is expected that industry competition will become more intense in the next few years.

By Market Verdors:

AngloAmerican

Newmont Corporation

Barrick

NORNICKEL

Sibanye Gold Limited

AngloGold Ashanti Limited

Polyus Gold International

China National Gold Group Co., Ltd.

Kinross Gold Corporation

Newcrest Mining Limited

Gold Fields Limited

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd

Polymetal International Plc

Fresnillo

Shandong Gold Group

By Types:

Gold

Silver

Platinum Group Metals

By Applications:

Industrial Sector

Consumer Sector

The Financial Sector

