Global Potassium Benzoate (Cas 582-25-2) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Potassium benzoate (E212), the potassium salt of benzoic acid, is a food preservative that inhibits the growth of mold, yeast and some bacteria. It works best in low-pH products, below 4.5, where it exists as benzoic acid. Acidic-foods and beverages such as fruit juice (citric acid), sparkling drinks (carbonic acid), soft drinks (phosphoric acid), and pickles (vinegar) may be preserved with potassium benzoate.In 2019, the global Potassium Benzoate sales market is led by North America, with about 48% of the market share. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market. The main manufacturers are Emerald Kalama Chemical, Tengzhou Tenglong Chemical and T A.M Food Chemical. The Top 3 took up above 65% of the global market in 2019. As for the consumption, North America is the largest consumer, who owned about 42% share in global consumption market in 2019. The follower is Europe, accounting for above 24% sales share in 2019. In terms of types, Food Grade Potassium Benzoate occupied the largest sales share of above 92% in 2019. It is expected that Food Grade Potassium Benzoate will remain an absolute dominance position for a long time in the future. Based on the application, Food & Beverages application constitutes the largest application market for Potassium Benzoate. The largest end-use markets for Potassium Benzoate are food & beverages preservatives and etc. In 2019, the market share of Food & Beverages using was about 91%.

Emerald Kalama Chemical

Tengzhou Tenglong Chemical

A.M Food Chemical

Tengzhou Aolong Chemical

Macco Organiques Inc.

FBC Industries

Shandong Tong Tai Wei Run Chemical

Shandong Ruisheng Biotechnology

Food Grade Potassium Benzoate

Pharmaceutical Grade Potassium Benzoate

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Potassium Benzoate (Cas 582-25-2) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Potassium Benzoate (Cas 582-25-2) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Food Grade Potassium Benzoate

1.4.3 Pharmaceutical Grade Potassium Benzoate

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Potassium Benzoate (Cas 582-25-2) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Food & Beverages

1.5.3 Personal Care

1.5.4 Pharmaceutical

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Potassium Benzoate (Cas 582-25-2) Market

1.8.1 Global Potassium Benzoate (Cas 582-25-2) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Potassium Benzoate (Cas 582-25-2) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Potassium Benzoate (Cas 582-25-2) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Potassium Benzoate (Cas 582-25-2) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Potassium Benzoate (Cas 582-25-2) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

