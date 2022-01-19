Rotameters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A gas rotameter is a device that measures the volumetric flow rate of gas in a closed tube. It belongs to a class of meters called variable area meters,
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gas Rotameters in global, including the following market information:
- Global Gas Rotameters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Gas Rotameters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Gas Rotameters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gas Rotameters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Gas Rotameters include Yokogawa, ABB, Forbes Marshall, Brooks, Swagelok Company, Parker Hannifin, OMEGA Engineering, TOKYO KEISO and Siemens, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Gas Rotameters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gas Rotameters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Gas Rotameters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Glass
- Metal
Global Gas Rotameters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Gas Rotameters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Chemical
- Pharmaceutical
- Food industry
- Others
Global Gas Rotameters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Gas Rotameters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Gas Rotameters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Gas Rotameters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Gas Rotameters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Gas Rotameters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Yokogawa
- ABB
- Forbes Marshall
- Brooks
- Swagelok Company
- Parker Hannifin
- OMEGA Engineering
- TOKYO KEISO
- Siemens
- Chemtrols
- Nixon Flowmeters
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gas Rotameters Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gas Rotameters Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gas Rotameters Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gas Rotameters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Gas Rotameters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gas Rotameters Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gas Rotameters Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gas Rotameters Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gas Rotameters Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Gas Rotameters Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Gas Rotameters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gas Rotameters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Gas Rotameters Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gas Rotameters Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gas Rotameters Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gas Rotameters Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Gas Rotameters Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Glass
4.1.3 Metal
