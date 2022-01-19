Room Pressure Monitors and Controllers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Room Pressure Monitors and Controllers are devices used for measuring and controlling pressure of specific spaces such as isolation rooms, operating rooms, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Room Pressure Monitors and Controllers in global, including the following market information:
- Global Room Pressure Monitors and Controllers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Room Pressure Monitors and Controllers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Room Pressure Monitors and Controllers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Room Pressure Monitors and Controllers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fixed Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Room Pressure Monitors and Controllers include TSI, Setra Systems, Primex, Price Industries, OMEGA, Johnson Controls and Modern Automation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Room Pressure Monitors and Controllers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Room Pressure Monitors and Controllers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Room Pressure Monitors and Controllers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Fixed
- Portable
Global Room Pressure Monitors and Controllers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Room Pressure Monitors and Controllers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Laboratories
- Cleanroom
Global Room Pressure Monitors and Controllers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Room Pressure Monitors and Controllers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Room Pressure Monitors and Controllers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Room Pressure Monitors and Controllers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Room Pressure Monitors and Controllers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Room Pressure Monitors and Controllers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- TSI
- Setra Systems
- Primex
- Price Industries
- OMEGA
- Johnson Controls
- Modern Automation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Room Pressure Monitors and Controllers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Room Pressure Monitors and Controllers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Room Pressure Monitors and Controllers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Room Pressure Monitors and Controllers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Room Pressure Monitors and Controllers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Room Pressure Monitors and Controllers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Room Pressure Monitors and Controllers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Room Pressure Monitors and Controllers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Room Pressure Monitors and Controllers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Room Pressure Monitors and Controllers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Room Pressure Monitors and Controllers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Room Pressure Monitors and Controllers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Room Pressure Monitors and Controllers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Room Pressure Monitors and
