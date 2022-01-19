Sound Level Meters and Vibration Meters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Sound Level Meters and Vibration Meters are devices used to measure sound and vibration
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sound Level Meters and Vibration Meters in global, including the following market information:
- Global Sound Level Meters and Vibration Meters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Sound Level Meters and Vibration Meters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Sound Level Meters and Vibration Meters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sound Level Meters and Vibration Meters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sound Level Meters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sound Level Meters and Vibration Meters include Bruel & Kjr, Acoem, SVANTEK, AVA Monitoring, Larson Davis (LD), Sigicom, Norsoni, Casella and Nihon Onkyo Engineering, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sound Level Meters and Vibration Meters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sound Level Meters and Vibration Meters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sound Level Meters and Vibration Meters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Sound Level Meters
- Vibration Meters
Global Sound Level Meters and Vibration Meters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sound Level Meters and Vibration Meters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Oil & Gas
- Cities
- Mining
- Port
- Construction
- Airport
- Other
Global Sound Level Meters and Vibration Meters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sound Level Meters and Vibration Meters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Sound Level Meters and Vibration Meters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Sound Level Meters and Vibration Meters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Sound Level Meters and Vibration Meters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Sound Level Meters and Vibration Meters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bruel & Kjr
- Acoem
- SVANTEK
- AVA Monitoring
- Larson Davis (LD)
- Sigicom
- Norsoni
- Casella
- Nihon Onkyo Engineering
- PCE Instruments
- Topsonic Systemhaus
- Cirrus Research
- NTi Audio
- Sonitus Systems
- Sinus Messtechnik GmbH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sound Level Meters and Vibration Meters Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sound Level Meters and Vibration Meters Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sound Level Meters and Vibration Meters Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sound Level Meters and Vibration Meters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sound Level Meters and Vibration Meters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sound Level Meters and Vibration Meters Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sound Level Meters and Vibration Meters Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sound Level Meters and Vibration Meters Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sound Level Meters and Vibration Meters Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sound Level Meters and Vibration Meters Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sound Level Meters and Vibration Meters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sound Level Meters and Vibration Meters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sound Level Meters and Vibration Meters Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sound Level Me
